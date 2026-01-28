Justice Sought After U.S. Missile Strike Kills Two in Caribbean

Family members of two men killed in a U.S. missile strike on a suspected drug boat traveling from Venezuela have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, accuses the Trump administration of unlawfully targeting civilian vessels and murdering the men in an unlawful military campaign.

The plaintiffs, represented by civil rights lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights, claim the strike was unjustifiable and demand accountability for the deaths. The case is the first to challenge one of the 36 U.S. missile strikes authorized by President Trump's administration in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, which have killed at least 126 people.

The U.S. government has defended the strike as part of its fight against narcoterrorists, claiming legality under the law of war. However, human rights groups and members of Congress have questioned the strikes' legality, arguing that the drug cartels targeted do not fit the international definition of armed groups.