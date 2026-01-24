Left Menu

Tragic Collision on National Highway

A fatal collision occurred near a fuel station on the National Highway between Phagwara and Jalandhar, resulting in the death of Arman from Jaipur and serious injuries to another individual. Police are investigating the accident, which involved two severely damaged cars. The injured was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a man identified as Arman, aged 28 and hailing from Jaipur, lost his life due to a collision between two cars on the National Highway near Phagwara and Jalandhar.

The police reported that the young man, traveling to Srinagar with a friend, succumbed at the scene while his friend suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalized.

Eyewitnesses provided chilling accounts of the accident, describing one vehicle flipping through the air before crashing down, leaving both automobiles significantly damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

