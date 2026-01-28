Goa Government Relocates Projects Amid Local Concerns

The Goa government announced plans to relocate two upcoming projects — Unity Mall and Prashasan Sthamb — from Chimbel village to the outskirts of Panaji. This decision came after a month-long protest by locals concerned about potential harm to a traditional lake nearby.

Despite a governmental report indicating that the projects would not affect the lake or its surrounding wetlands, authorities opted to respect the community's feelings. The decision to shift the projects was influenced by a thorough study and consultations.

The study, which took place from January 23-28, involved local representatives, experts, and state officials. High-definition drones assisted in understanding the site's contours. The decision highlights the government's prioritization of local sentiments, despite technical assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)