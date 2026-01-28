Left Menu

Goa Government Relocates Projects Amid Local Concerns

The Goa government has decided to relocate the Unity Mall and Prashasan Sthamb projects from Chimbel village to the outskirts of Panaji. This decision follows local protests over potential threats to a nearby traditional lake. Despite reports suggesting no impact, authorities chose to respect local sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:24 IST
Goa Government Relocates Projects Amid Local Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government announced plans to relocate two upcoming projects — Unity Mall and Prashasan Sthamb — from Chimbel village to the outskirts of Panaji. This decision came after a month-long protest by locals concerned about potential harm to a traditional lake nearby.

Despite a governmental report indicating that the projects would not affect the lake or its surrounding wetlands, authorities opted to respect the community's feelings. The decision to shift the projects was influenced by a thorough study and consultations.

The study, which took place from January 23-28, involved local representatives, experts, and state officials. High-definition drones assisted in understanding the site's contours. The decision highlights the government's prioritization of local sentiments, despite technical assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026