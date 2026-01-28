Left Menu

Protests Erupt as Hilton Hotel Faces Accusation of Housing ICE Agents

Protesters accused the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan of housing immigration officers, sparking a demonstration resulting in numerous arrests. The protest aligned with opposition against the Trump administration's immigration actions. The hotel and Homeland Security did not comment on the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:16 IST
Dozens of protesters were arrested on Tuesday after occupying a Hilton Garden Inn lobby in Manhattan. They accused the hotel of hosting federal immigration officers.

The hotel declined to comment on the allegations, and an email to Hilton's press team went unanswered. It remains unclear whether immigration officers are staying at the hotel, with Homeland Security not disclosing such information.

This protest coincides with the Trump administration's extended immigration operation that has been highly controversial. As tensions rise, hotel chains like Hilton face challenges in navigating the resulting backlash. The protesters donned shirts with the message 'Hilton houses ICE' as New York Police moved to arrest those refusing to leave the lobby.

