Himachal Under Siege: Snowfall Paralyzes Roads and Power
Heavy snowfall has blocked 655 roads, including major highways, in Himachal Pradesh, disrupting connectivity and leaving 669 transformers non-functional. Thousands are without electricity. The state's Emergency Operation Centre highlights key affected districts, while meteorologists forecast more snow and rain, issuing alerts for adverse weather conditions over the coming days.
Heavy snowfall has rendered 655 roads in Himachal Pradesh, including three national highways, impassable, severely affecting transportation across several regions.
The State Emergency Operation Centre reports key routes blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kullu, and other districts. Thousands are without electricity due to 669 disrupted transformers.
Despite mostly clear weather in some areas, forecasts suggest further snowfall and rain, with weather alerts issued, warning of upcoming adverse conditions.
