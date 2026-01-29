Himachal Under Siege: Snowfall Paralyzes Roads and Power

Heavy snowfall has rendered 655 roads in Himachal Pradesh, including three national highways, impassable, severely affecting transportation across several regions.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reports key routes blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kullu, and other districts. Thousands are without electricity due to 669 disrupted transformers.

Despite mostly clear weather in some areas, forecasts suggest further snowfall and rain, with weather alerts issued, warning of upcoming adverse conditions.

