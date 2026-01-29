Adani Power Thrives Despite Demand Disruption in Q3 FY26

Adani Power Ltd reported strong profits for the third quarter of the financial year 2026, overcoming temporary disruptions in electricity demand caused by extended monsoons and cooler temperatures. The company's Consolidated Profit After Tax stood at Rs 2,488 crore for Q3 FY26, a slight drop from Rs 2,940 crore in the previous year, primarily due to lower one-time prior-period income.

Despite challenging conditions, Adani Power maintained a stable Consolidated Continuing Total Revenue of Rs 12,717 crore, compared to Rs 13,434 crore in Q3 FY25. The company's earnings resilience was demonstrated with a Continuing EBITDA of Rs 4,636 crore. Adani Power also recorded a consolidated power sale volume of 23.6 billion units, even as the all-India power demand dropped by 0.1%.

CEO S B Khyalia emphasized the company's strategic moves in securing long-term power purchase agreements, leading to tied expansions of 11.7 GW, and its steps towards enhancing India's energy security with a focus on thermal power. Adani Power's robust performance is reflected in its ability to maintain liquidity and progress on ambitious expansion goals, including the issuance of AA-rated non-convertible debentures worth Rs 7,500 crore.

