China Climate Bulletin 2025 Warns of Record Heat and Rising Extremes

China experienced one of its warmest and wettest years on record in 2025, marked by intensified extreme weather and shifting rainfall patterns, according to the China Climate Bulletin 2025, released on 29 January by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) at its monthly press conference.

The Bulletin provides a comprehensive assessment of China’s climate conditions in 2025, including temperature and precipitation trends, major meteorological disasters, extreme weather events, and climate impacts on industry, ecosystems, public health and socio-economic development.

Warm and Humid Conditions Dominate

According to the report, 2025 was characterized by pronounced warm and humid conditions nationwide. China’s average annual temperature reached 10.9°C, 1°C above the 1991–2020 average, tying with 2024 as the warmest year since records began in 1951.

All four seasons recorded above-average temperatures. Summer 2025 was the hottest on record, while winter was marked by sharp temperature fluctuations. The number of high-temperature days reached a historic high, and extreme prolonged heat events were the second most frequent on record.

Rainfall Patterns Shift, Extremes Intensify

China’s average annual precipitation reached 668 mm, about 4.5 percent above normal, classifying 2025 as a wet year overall. Rainfall patterns showed strong regional contrasts, with more precipitation in northern regions and less in the south.

Key findings include:

Record-breaking rainfall and longest rainy season in North China

Highest autumn rainfall on record in western China

Frequent and intense summer rainfall events

Fewer overall precipitation days nationwide—the third lowest on record

Despite abundant rainfall, the report notes that meteorological drought was generally mild, though it showed distinct regional and seasonal variations.

More Typhoons, Stronger Winds

The number of generated and landfalling typhoons exceeded the long-term average, contributing to localized flooding and infrastructure damage. While severe convective weather events were fewer, their localized destructive impact was significant.

The Bulletin also highlights that cold air events were near normal levels, but cold wave occurrences were higher than average. Notably, gale days reached their highest level since 1991, posing increased risks to transport, agriculture and energy systems.

Climate Risks Across Sectors

The CMA said the findings underscore the growing influence of climate change on China’s weather systems, with increasing risks to water security, food production, urban resilience, ecosystems and public health.

The Bulletin emphasizes the need for strengthened climate monitoring, early warning systems and climate-adaptive planning, particularly in light of intensifying heat extremes and shifting precipitation patterns.

As climate variability continues to rise, the report concludes, improving resilience and preparedness across sectors will be critical to reducing the impacts of future climate extremes.