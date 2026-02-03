Gold and Silver's Meteoric Rebound: A Historic Day for Precious Metals

Gold and silver made headlines on Tuesday with an impressive price surge, marking a notable recovery from one of their steepest slumps in decades. Gold jumped 4.9%, reaching $4,895.69 per ounce, while silver spiked 8.6% to $86.3, after experiencing a record one-day drop last Friday.

The rebound was fueled by market corrections following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement nominating Kevin Warsh as the Federal Reserve chairman. Analysts noted that the market was oversold, leading investors to buy back into the precious metals at attractive prices.

Despite the CME Group's raised margins on precious metal futures, analysts remain optimistic, predicting gold to reach new highs later this year. This resurgence comes amid economic uncertainty, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics delays its employment report due to the federal government shutdown.

