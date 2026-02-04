IAEA Launches Global Research Drive on Plasma Technologies

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched a new five-year Coordinated Research Project (CRP) to advance plasma science and accelerate the use of plasma technologies across healthcare, agriculture, water treatment, environmental protection and industry.

The initiative comes as low-temperature, non-thermal plasma gains traction worldwide for its potential to deliver cleaner, more efficient and highly targeted solutions—from medical therapies and food safety to pollution control and advanced manufacturing.

Turning Rapid Innovation Into Real-World Impact

Recent breakthroughs in plasma sources, diagnostics, modelling and computational tools have dramatically improved scientists’ ability to understand and control plasma processes. When combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning, these advances now enable real-time diagnostics, adaptive control and data-driven optimisation of plasma systems.

Despite this progress, many plasma-based applications remain at an early stage of development.

“Laboratory and pilot-scale results often face challenges around reproducibility, scalability and standardisation when moving toward real-world use,” the IAEA said. “Addressing these challenges requires coordinated international research and systematic knowledge-sharing.”

A Global Network for Plasma Science

The new CRP—titled “Advancement of Plasma Science, Technology and Applications”—will establish an international network of researchers, laboratories and industry partners to strengthen collaboration and accelerate the transition of plasma technologies from research to deployment.

Through coordinated research, technical meetings, workshops, training courses and outreach, the IAEA will support Member States with:

Access to global expertise

Capacity building and technology transfer

Alignment of research methodologies and best practices

The project is designed to engage partners across regions and at different levels of technological development.

Four Integrated Research Pillars

The CRP is structured around four interlinked work packages:

Advancing Fundamental Interfacial Plasma ScienceDeepening understanding of plasma behaviour at interfaces—such as plasma-liquid, plasma-biological and plasma-material—through experiments, modelling and simulation.

Optimising Plasma Processes for ApplicationsImproving efficiency, scalability and reproducibility of plasma devices, including the use of AI, machine learning and smart sensors.

Bridging R&D to DeploymentRaising the technology readiness level of plasma systems, including development of prototype and pilot-scale solutions for real-world use.

Education, Training and Outreach

Strengthening global collaboration between academia, industry and governments, and expanding education on plasma technologies and their societal benefits.

Call for Research Proposals

Research institutions in IAEA Member States are invited to apply for participation through research contracts or agreements. The deadline for submissions is 31 May 2026.

The IAEA strongly encourages applications from female researchers and early-career scientists, as part of its commitment to inclusive scientific collaboration.

By fostering coordinated research and innovation, the IAEA says the project aims to unlock the full potential of plasma technologies to deliver societal, environmental and industrial benefits worldwide.