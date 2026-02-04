Greenland's Heatwave: A Turning Point for Arctic Resources

Greenland experienced its hottest January on record this year, as warming speeds up to four times the global average. This shift impacts industries such as fishing and mining, drawing renewed interest from global powers including the United States.

Danish Meteorological Institute in Nuuk reported average temperatures reaching +0.2 degrees Celsius, far surpassing the historical average of -7.7 degrees. Jacob Hoyer, head of the National Centre for Climate Research, highlighted the visible effects of climate change, noting significant impacts on sea ice and the fishing sector, which contributes heavily to Greenland's GDP.

The warming waters threaten to alter the local ecosystem and fishery business. Additionally, Greenland's strategic minerals remain a focal point in international geopolitical dynamics. However, mining challenges persist due to regulatory hurdles and opposition from indigenous groups. Businesses in sectors like tourism also face uncertainty as traditional snow-based activities become less feasible.

