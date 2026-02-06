Turkish Financial Turbulence and Diplomatic Endeavors

On Friday, Turkish financial markets experienced volatility, with the lira trading at 43.6150 to the U.S. dollar as global equities continued to suffer losses. The lira's decline followed a previous close at 43.5415, while the BIST 100 index fell 2.17% to 13,589.12 on Thursday.

In addition to financial developments, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to attend a commemoration for the victims of the 2023 earthquake in the southern regions, demonstrating the nation's ongoing reflection and recovery from recent tragedies.

Diplomatically, Turkey is aiming to play a stabilizing role in the Middle East as President Erdogan emphasized efforts to defuse U.S.-Iran tensions. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet EU's Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, in discussions likely to impact Turkey-EU relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)