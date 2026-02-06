RSS Launches Nationwide 'Dhwaj Yatra' to Combat Misunderstandings

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) initiated a nationwide 'Dhwaj Yatra' on Friday, commencing from Kashmir's historic Lal Chowk. The objective, according to participant Veer Kapoor, is to rectify misunderstandings about the organization, which concludes at the Tourist Reception Centre before proceeding across India.

The rally aims to address erroneous perceptions that the RSS opposes certain communities. Kapoor emphasized the importance of educating the public with accurate historical narratives, countering what he describes as distorted versions.

In tandem with the yatra, a film named 'Shatak' is in the works, celebrating the centenary of the RSS. It is slated to premiere on February 19, illustrating the organization's history and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)