Ranchi Businessman Plunges to Death Amidst Mysterious Circumstances

A Ranchi-based businessman, Anurag Sarawgi, tragically died in an apparent suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment on Thursday night, according to local police authorities.

The incident occurred in the Hindpiri police station area around 10:30 pm. SP (City) Paras Rana reported that Sarawgi was heard in a loud phone conversation just before the fatal fall, and the room was found locked from the inside. With no suicide note discovered, a comprehensive investigation is currently being conducted.

At the time of the incident, Sarawgi's elderly parents were reportedly on the first floor of the building, while his wife and children were not present. Investigating officers indicated preliminary findings suggest suicide. A post-mortem examination is planned, and further questioning is expected upon the arrival of Sarawgi's wife in Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)