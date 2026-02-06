Vijay's Tax Troubles: Court Upholds Crore-Penalty Order
The Madras High Court has dismissed TVK chief Vijay's petition challenging a Rs 1.50 crore penalty levied by the Income Tax department for undisclosed earnings. Vijay intends to appeal the order, initially imposing the penalty for undeclared income related to the 2015 film 'Puli', after a residence raid.
In a recent ruling, the Madras High Court dismissed a petition by TVK chief Vijay, contesting an Income Tax department verdict that penalized him Rs 1.50 crore for not fully disclosing income from 2015-16.
Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy declared the penalty justified, pointing out it fell within prescribed time limits, leaving no ground for judicial intervention.
Following seized documents alleging undisclosed earnings from the film 'Puli', Vijay faces the decision of whether to appeal to a higher authority, sustaining the legal trajectory of his financial disclosures.
