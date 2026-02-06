Vijay's Tax Troubles: Court Upholds Crore-Penalty Order

In a recent ruling, the Madras High Court dismissed a petition by TVK chief Vijay, contesting an Income Tax department verdict that penalized him Rs 1.50 crore for not fully disclosing income from 2015-16.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy declared the penalty justified, pointing out it fell within prescribed time limits, leaving no ground for judicial intervention.

Following seized documents alleging undisclosed earnings from the film 'Puli', Vijay faces the decision of whether to appeal to a higher authority, sustaining the legal trajectory of his financial disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)