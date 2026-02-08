Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop

A rooftop fire in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area due to a gas cylinder leak injured four people, including two minors, on Sunday, according to local police.

Authorities responded to an emergency call around 1 p.m., but the blaze had already been extinguished by the fire brigade before their arrival. No gas cylinder explosion occurred, police emphasize.

The injured are being treated, with two in critical care. Investigations are ongoing to determine safety compliance and fire cause, authorities added.

