Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop
A fire erupted on a rooftop in Delhi due to a gas leak, injuring four people, including two minors. The fire was contained before police arrived. There was no explosion, and two victims are in critical care. Authorities are investigating safety compliance regarding gas cylinder storage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A rooftop fire in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area due to a gas cylinder leak injured four people, including two minors, on Sunday, according to local police.
Authorities responded to an emergency call around 1 p.m., but the blaze had already been extinguished by the fire brigade before their arrival. No gas cylinder explosion occurred, police emphasize.
The injured are being treated, with two in critical care. Investigations are ongoing to determine safety compliance and fire cause, authorities added.
(With inputs from agencies.)