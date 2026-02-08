Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire

A private bus helper tragically lost his life in a fire that engulfed a vehicle in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area. The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call early Sunday morning.

The emergency response, initiated at 12.33 am from the Janakpuri fish market area, involved three fire tenders dispatched to the scene. During the operation, Sunil Sharma, 25, was found deceased, identified as the helper to the bus driver.

Officials suspect that an incense stick might have accidentally ignited the flames. The firefighting efforts continued for over an hour before the blaze was fully contained.

(With inputs from agencies.)