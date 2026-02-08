Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire

A devastating fire broke out in a private bus in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, leading to the tragic death of 25-year-old Sunil Sharma, a bus helper. The fire, suspected to be triggered by an incense stick, was reported at 12.33 am and took over an hour to extinguish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:33 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus helper tragically lost his life in a fire that engulfed a vehicle in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area. The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call early Sunday morning.

The emergency response, initiated at 12.33 am from the Janakpuri fish market area, involved three fire tenders dispatched to the scene. During the operation, Sunil Sharma, 25, was found deceased, identified as the helper to the bus driver.

Officials suspect that an incense stick might have accidentally ignited the flames. The firefighting efforts continued for over an hour before the blaze was fully contained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
2
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
3
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global
4
Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026