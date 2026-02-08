Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire
A devastating fire broke out in a private bus in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, leading to the tragic death of 25-year-old Sunil Sharma, a bus helper. The fire, suspected to be triggered by an incense stick, was reported at 12.33 am and took over an hour to extinguish.
A private bus helper tragically lost his life in a fire that engulfed a vehicle in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area. The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call early Sunday morning.
The emergency response, initiated at 12.33 am from the Janakpuri fish market area, involved three fire tenders dispatched to the scene. During the operation, Sunil Sharma, 25, was found deceased, identified as the helper to the bus driver.
Officials suspect that an incense stick might have accidentally ignited the flames. The firefighting efforts continued for over an hour before the blaze was fully contained.
