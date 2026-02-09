Tragic Blaze on the Eve of Celebration: Woman Perishes in Building Fire

A fire incident in a 13-storey building in Vile Parle resulted in the death of 63-year-old Bhavna Satra and left her 34-year-old niece Aneree injured on Monday. The tragedy struck on the eve of a family wedding, casting a shadow over the celebrations.

The blaze erupted in the Satra family's flat at Suvidha Pearl Building at 9.51 AM. Despite the efforts of five fire engines and the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire took three hours to be extinguished. Both Bhavna and Aneree discovered the smoke when the family was engaged in wedding rituals nearby.

Bhavna Satra, an asthma patient, succumbed to suffocation, while Aneree managed to escape with minor injuries. Authorities have registered an accidental death report but have yet to determine the cause of the fire.