Tragic Blaze on the Eve of Celebration: Woman Perishes in Building Fire

A fire in a Vile Parle high-rise claimed the life of 63-year-old Bhavna Satra and injured her niece Aneree. The fire broke out in the Satra family's flat, causing suffocation for Bhavna, who was asthmatic. While Aneree escaped with minor injuries, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire incident in a 13-storey building in Vile Parle resulted in the death of 63-year-old Bhavna Satra and left her 34-year-old niece Aneree injured on Monday. The tragedy struck on the eve of a family wedding, casting a shadow over the celebrations.

The blaze erupted in the Satra family's flat at Suvidha Pearl Building at 9.51 AM. Despite the efforts of five fire engines and the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire took three hours to be extinguished. Both Bhavna and Aneree discovered the smoke when the family was engaged in wedding rituals nearby.

Bhavna Satra, an asthma patient, succumbed to suffocation, while Aneree managed to escape with minor injuries. Authorities have registered an accidental death report but have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

