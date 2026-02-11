Blazing Inference: Waste Cloth Godown Inferno Prompting Precautionary Evacuations

A substantial fire erupted at a waste cloth godown on Wednesday, as reported by local police authorities. Thankfully, no casualties have been recorded, though the situation prompted immediate evacuations of nearby residents.

Fire services were deployed, and after a few intense hours, the flames were successfully extinguished. The urgency of the response underscored the serious nature of the incident in the densely populated neighborhood.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the precise cause of the blaze. While the area residents remain safe, authorities are keen to understand how the fire started to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)