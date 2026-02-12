Spring House sets up 1,200-seater coworking centre in Noida
Realty firm Spring House Workspaces has set up a new co-working centre in Noida, comprising 1,200 desks across 60,000 sq ft area, to meet rising demand of flexible managed office spaces from corporates. Delhi-NCR based Spring House Workspaces has a portfolio of about 10 lakh sq ft across these centres.
Realty firm Spring House Workspaces has set up a new co-working centre in Noida, comprising 1,200 desks across 60,000 sq ft area, to meet rising demand of flexible managed office spaces from corporates. In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has launched a workspace facility in Noida's Sector 62, further strengthening its presence across Delhi-NCR. The new centre, spanning 60,000 sq ft area with a total inventory of 1,200 seats, will cater to mid-to-large enterprises and startups. With this addition, Spring House said it now has 25 centres in Delhi-NCR. Mukul Pasricha, Founder and CEO of Spring House Workspaces, said, ''Businesses are seeking workspaces that allow them to focus on growth while we take care of the rest.'' Noida continues to be a strong growth market for the company, he added. Delhi-NCR based Spring House Workspaces has a portfolio of about 10 lakh sq ft across these centres. Foreign companies are taking prime workspaces across major cities to establish their Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
