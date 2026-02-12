Left Menu

Telangana CM seeks Centre's nod for 4 airports

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday held meetings with Union Ministers for Civil Aviation and Defence, IT and Railways in the national capital, seeking Central assistance for the states infrastructure projects including four airports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:10 IST
Telangana CM seeks Centre's nod for 4 airports
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday held meetings with Union Ministers for Civil Aviation and Defence, IT and Railways in the national capital, seeking Central assistance for the state's infrastructure projects including four airports. In his meeting with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Reddy urged the Centre to commence work on the Mamnoor Airport located near Warangal, stating that land acquisition for the project has been completed. The Chief Minister also requested an Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey and feasibility study for the proposed Kothagudem Airport, for which land has been identified at Palvancha, an official statement said. Reddy sought immediate clearances for an alternate site identified for the Antaragam Airport and informed the Minister that the state government is ready to hand over an additional 249.82 acres to the Centre for the Adilabad Airport project. In a separate meeting, the Chief Minister called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and invited him to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Gandhi Sarovar Project, scheduled for the last week of February. Reddy explained that the programme would be held at the confluence of the Esa and Musi rivers, a site of historical significance where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed in February 1948. The Chief Minister said the Gandhi Sarovar Project is being undertaken as part of the Musi Rejuvenation Project. He added that Bapu Ghat would be developed as a world-class centre symbolising education, culture, spirituality, and ecological significance. The CM also met Union Minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed the state projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LS adjourns for the day after uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

LS adjourns for the day after uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks o...

 India
2
Payment digitisation improves further in H1FY26: RBI

Payment digitisation improves further in H1FY26: RBI

 India
3
AIMPLB terms govt's order on Vande Mataram 'unconstitutional', demands its withdrawal

AIMPLB terms govt's order on Vande Mataram 'unconstitutional', demands its w...

 India
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from February 12

DIARY-Political and General News Events from February 12

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026