Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

The Ukrainian-American Reconstruction Investment Fund has received over 60 project proposals within a month of opening applications. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko aims to finalize three investment agreements by 2026 focusing on projects with significant economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian-American Reconstruction Investment Fund has attracted over 60 project proposals shortly after commencing its application process, announced Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Friday.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko emphasized the fund's objective to sign three pivotal investment agreements by 2026. The focus will be on projects that can draw additional capital while offering significant long-term economic benefits.

The initiative aims to bolster Ukraine's economy through carefully selected investments that promise substantial growth and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

