Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals
The Ukrainian-American Reconstruction Investment Fund has received over 60 project proposals within a month of opening applications. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko aims to finalize three investment agreements by 2026 focusing on projects with significant economic impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Ukrainian-American Reconstruction Investment Fund has attracted over 60 project proposals shortly after commencing its application process, announced Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Friday.
Prime Minister Svyrydenko emphasized the fund's objective to sign three pivotal investment agreements by 2026. The focus will be on projects that can draw additional capital while offering significant long-term economic benefits.
The initiative aims to bolster Ukraine's economy through carefully selected investments that promise substantial growth and impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian-American
- Reconstruction
- Investment
- Fund
- projects
- proposals
- Ukraine
- economy
- capital
- impact
ALSO READ
Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland
High-Stakes Geneva Talks: Ukraine-Russia Negotiations Amidst Continued Conflict
Ukraine and Russia Gear Up for Critical Talks in Geneva
Railway Ministry sanctions survey for 7 rail projects with high-speed potential in Kerala
Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports