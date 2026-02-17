Left Menu

Transforming Rural Jammu & Kashmir: The Viksit Village Project

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the 'Viksit Village Project' aiming for comprehensive rural development across all constituencies. The initiative includes establishing a model village in each legislative area with modern infrastructure, quality education, and healthcare. A significant budget has been allocated for the 2026-27 period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:28 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has unveiled the 'Viksit Village Project,' targeting the holistic development of rural areas in each assembly constituency. This project is part of the 2026-27 budget, backed by substantial financial resources with a focus on infrastructure, education, and healthcare advancements.

Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar asserted that the initiative aligns with the model village framework, already in place by past administrations. A dedicated financial allocation aims to establish model villages equipped with modern amenities, thereby uplifting rural communities across the Union Territory.

With Rs 1,800 lakh allocated under the Urban Development Capex and additional funding for community and infrastructure programs, the project includes input from MLAs and grassroots levels to ensure effective implementation. The ongoing development is set to bolster rural infrastructure and service accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

