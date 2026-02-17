Left Menu

Inferno at Kozhikode Textile Showroom Sparks Panic and Closure

A significant fire erupted at a textile showroom near Kozhikode railway station, inciting panic in the Palayam area. The blaze started in the evening and was largely under control by night, with no casualties reported, although the fire hasn't been completely extinguished yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:33 IST
Inferno at Kozhikode Textile Showroom Sparks Panic and Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted on Tuesday night at a textile showroom near the Kozhikode railway station, inciting panic and forcing road closures in the bustling Palayam area. According to fire officials, the blaze began around 6 pm in the showroom's three-storey building and rapidly ascended to the upper floors.

Fire and rescue units quickly arrived on the scene, managing to control the fire by approximately 9-9.30 pm. Despite the substantial efforts, the flames had not been entirely extinguished, and fire personnel are now preparing to enter the building to complete the operation. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as everyone evacuated when the fire was first noticed.

Assistance came from various stations including Meenchanda, Beach, and Vellimadukunnu, as additional teams were deployed when the fire intensified. A specialized fire tender from Kozhikode airport joined the firefight. The incident marks the second blaze at this location this year, creating challenges due to thick smoke and shattered glass from intense heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
2
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
3
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
4
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026