Inferno at Kozhikode Textile Showroom Sparks Panic and Closure

A major fire erupted on Tuesday night at a textile showroom near the Kozhikode railway station, inciting panic and forcing road closures in the bustling Palayam area. According to fire officials, the blaze began around 6 pm in the showroom's three-storey building and rapidly ascended to the upper floors.

Fire and rescue units quickly arrived on the scene, managing to control the fire by approximately 9-9.30 pm. Despite the substantial efforts, the flames had not been entirely extinguished, and fire personnel are now preparing to enter the building to complete the operation. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as everyone evacuated when the fire was first noticed.

Assistance came from various stations including Meenchanda, Beach, and Vellimadukunnu, as additional teams were deployed when the fire intensified. A specialized fire tender from Kozhikode airport joined the firefight. The incident marks the second blaze at this location this year, creating challenges due to thick smoke and shattered glass from intense heat.

