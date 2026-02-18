Global Warming: Accelerating Crisis Unveiled

A decade since the Paris Agreement, fresh climate data reveals the globe warming at an unprecedented pace. By 2025, it's projected to be among the top three warmest years ever recorded, with ocean heat and sea levels breaking new records. In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump's rollback of environmental policies challenges global climate change efforts.

At the UN meeting in Brazil, countries committed to funding for poorer nations adapting to extreme weather. However, consensus on phasing out fossil fuels remains elusive. Leading scientific agencies report an acceleration in global warming since the mid-2010s, underscoring the urgency for action.

Data from the World Meteorological Organization shows record levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide contributing to rising temperatures. With fossil fuel CO₂ emissions poised to hit a high of 38.1 billion tonnes in 2025, the need for drastic measures to cap warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels is ever more critical.