Left Menu

Gold Prices Rebound: Investor Anticipation Drives Uptick

Gold prices rose over 1% as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes. Spot gold hit $4,927.19 per ounce, recovering from recent lows. The market is poised for clues on interest rate cuts, with geopolitical and economic factors also influencing prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:40 IST
Gold Prices Rebound: Investor Anticipation Drives Uptick
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, gold prices experienced a notable rebound, surging over 1% after hitting a one-week low in the previous session. The market's anticipation was palpable as investors eagerly awaited the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting, set to be released later in the day.

Trading at $4,927.19 per ounce by 1240 GMT, spot gold rallied on the back of opportunistic buying. U.S. gold futures for April saw gains as well, climbing 0.9% to $4,947.70. Analyst Bernard Dahdah from Natixis noted investor positioning ahead of the Fed's insights into January's monetary policy movements.

Despite the geopolitical thawing between the U.S. and Iran and a recent stronger dollar, which dampened safe-haven demand, investors are keenly watching upcoming economic indicators. These include the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures report, key for gauging potential rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

 India
2
New Leadership in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman's Bold 180-Day Plan

New Leadership in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman's Bold 180-Day Plan

 Bangladesh
3
Tragic End to Man Accused in Annamayya District Child Murder Case

Tragic End to Man Accused in Annamayya District Child Murder Case

 India
4
Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tension...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026