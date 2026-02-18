Urgent Search Underway for Missing Skiers After Deadly Avalanche in Sierra Nevada
Nine skiers remain missing following an avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Authorities have rescued six others, some with injuries. The incident occurred near Truckee, north of Lake Tahoe. Rescuers face challenging conditions due to ongoing storms and high avalanche risks. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing individuals.
The avalanche struck the Castle Peak area near Truckee around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, entrapping a group of backcountry skiers. While two of the rescued skiers were hospitalized with injuries, the remaining survivors had constructed a makeshift shelter. They have communicated with rescue teams using radio beacons and text messages.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office noted that unstable snow due to recent storms poses significant challenges and delays in search operations. The Sierra Avalanche Center warns that the risk remains high, urging caution as rescue teams persist in their search. California Governor Gavin Newsom has coordinated efforts with local teams to aid the operation.
