Urgent Search Underway for Missing Skiers After Deadly Avalanche in Sierra Nevada

An urgent search is in progress for nine skiers who are missing after an avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Six other skiers from the group have been rescued, but authorities face difficult conditions as they continue their mission amid further avalanche risks and harsh weather.

The avalanche struck the Castle Peak area near Truckee around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, entrapping a group of backcountry skiers. While two of the rescued skiers were hospitalized with injuries, the remaining survivors had constructed a makeshift shelter. They have communicated with rescue teams using radio beacons and text messages.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office noted that unstable snow due to recent storms poses significant challenges and delays in search operations. The Sierra Avalanche Center warns that the risk remains high, urging caution as rescue teams persist in their search. California Governor Gavin Newsom has coordinated efforts with local teams to aid the operation.

