Green Future or Controversial Concreting? Mahalaxmi Central Park Debate

Controversy has erupted in Mumbai over the proposed Mahalaxmi Central Park, sparking a public clash between Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and rival Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora.

Thackeray opposes the plan, which includes a 10 lakh sq feet underground sports complex, cautioning against the 'concretisation' and commercialisation of the Mahalaxmi Race Course's existing open space. He also criticizes the astro-turfing of traditional mud playgrounds like Colaba's Back Garden.

Conversely, Milind Deora argues in favor of the project, describing it as India's largest urban green zone with 125 acres of current parkland combined with 175 acres from reclaimed Coastal Road land. He emphasizes the project's balance between development and environmental sustainability, promising a fully green surface with botanical elements and modern sports infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)