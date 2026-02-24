Left Menu

Delhi Boosts Pollution Combat with Six New Air Quality Stations

Six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations have been launched in Delhi, increasing the total to 46. These new facilities will enhance data-driven pollution control measures, with full integration expected soon. The initiative supports targeted interventions and studies on pollution's impact on ecology.

Delhi has stepped up its fight against pollution by launching six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations, bringing the city's total to 46, the largest in India. Officials report the new installations will bolster data-driven strategies to mitigate pollution.

The new monitoring posts are located at key sites, including Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi Cantonment, and are currently providing real-time data via the Delhi Pollution Control Committee website. Complete integration with the Central Pollution Control Board network is anticipated within a week, facilitating comprehensive urban air quality insights.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the importance of data in crafting effective pollution interventions. The government has also initiated the 'Vayu Rakshak' drive with 100 enforcement personnel and plans for an additional 14 monitoring stations, underscoring its commitment to robust environmental management.

