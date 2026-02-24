Left Menu

Tragic Off-Roading Stunt Claims Teen's Life in Aravalli

A 15-year-old boy, Sohan, died and two others were severely injured after a car fell into a ravine during off-roading stunts in Sirohi village. The driver, Vikas, lost control of the Mahindra Thar, leading to the fatal accident. Police are investigating the incident.

Tragic Off-Roading Stunt Claims Teen's Life in Aravalli
A 15-year-old boy tragically lost his life during a perilous off-roading trek in the Aravalli region's Sirohi village, local authorities reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a Mahindra Thar, being driven by Vikas, 20, inadvertently reversed into a 100-foot-deep ravine while the group was performing stunts. Sohan, the deceased, was a Class 9 student hailing from Siwan, Bihar, alongside driver Vikas and another passenger, Hemant, 16, both critically injured.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, rescuing the occupants and rushing them to a nearby hospital where Sohan was declared dead. Police have launched an investigation, although no FIR has been filed so far.

