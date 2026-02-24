Left Menu

CAQM Cracks Down on NCR Air Polluters: A Comprehensive Review

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed enforcement activities in the NCR, focusing on sectors like industry and construction that contribute to air pollution. Between February 4 and 18, inspections revealed 131 violations. The review emphasized road dust control and adherence to pollution mitigation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently assessed enforcement and inspection activities within the National Capital Region (NCR) conducted between February 4 and February 18. Officials confirmed that flying squads performed extensive inspections across key polluting sectors such as industrial units and construction activities.

During this period, 318 inspections were conducted, spanning key areas including industrial units, construction and demolition activities, road dust control, diesel generator set operations, and the burning of municipal waste and biomass. These inspections uncovered 131 violations, with the majority stemming from the industrial sector.

A review meeting on February 20 highlighted the importance of road dust mitigation measures. Officials urged agencies to enforce strict adherence to dust abatement practices, especially in high-traffic areas, to curb pollution effectively.

