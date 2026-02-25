Left Menu

Global Capability Centres Drive Demand in India's Office Space Market

Foreign companies, primarily from the US, have leased over 100 million square feet for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India within five years, marking significant office market growth. Real estate experts project further leasing trends in major Indian cities, highlighting India’s evolving business ecosystem and the growing preference for flexible workspaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:21 IST
Global Capability Centres Drive Demand in India's Office Space Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign firms, notably US-based, have secured more than 100 million square feet of prime office space in India's major cities over the past five years to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs), according to Colliers India. This contributes to 36% of the total workspace demand across key cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.

Colliers' data highlights GCCs as catalytic in transforming India's office market, with leasing expected to maintain a 35-40 million square foot pace annually. Experts like Arpit Mehrotra foresee stabilisation in US-technological-based GCC demand, with EU and UK firms showing increased interest, particularly in sectors like engineering and BFSI.

Industry leaders like Madhusudhan G and Manas Mehrotra emphasize the need for real estate adaptation to this trend, pinpointing the preference for scalable, high-quality workspaces. As GCCs impressively expand, Tier-2 cities emerge as attractive alternatives for cost-effective operations and abundant talent pools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Merz Aims to Reset Sino-German Economic Relations Amid Growing Trade Imbalances

Merz Aims to Reset Sino-German Economic Relations Amid Growing Trade Imbalan...

 Global
2
Rajasthan Cabinet's Groundbreaking Decisions on Election Laws and Economic Crimes

Rajasthan Cabinet's Groundbreaking Decisions on Election Laws and Economic C...

 India
3
Indian Solar Giants Unfazed by US Countervailing Duties

Indian Solar Giants Unfazed by US Countervailing Duties

 India
4
Mbappé Absent: Real Madrid's Clash with Benfica

Mbappé Absent: Real Madrid's Clash with Benfica

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026