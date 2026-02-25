Priority Infrastructure Tied to Burial Ground Approval in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Rural Development Minister, Jaykumar Gore, announced that infrastructure projects in villages will receive priority funding only if there is an approved cremation or burial ground. This policy comes in response to a recent incident where a tribal woman's body had to be taken to a government office due to land disputes.

In September 2025, a tribal family in Patewadi protested after a land dispute delayed the funeral rites. The government has since launched a special initiative to remedy such issues and ensure all villages have dedicated spaces for last rites. A Government Resolution was passed on February 23, 2026, to prioritize villages with these facilities for new infrastructure projects.

District Collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs are tasked with conducting campaigns for land acquisition. The state is also collecting data to identify villages lacking appropriate facilities, ensuring no citizen is denied a dignified farewell, Gore said in the legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)