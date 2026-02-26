Sikkim Shaken: Earthquakes Disturb Region

Sikkim experienced two earthquakes on Thursday, causing widespread concern among residents but fortunately leading to no significant damage or injuries. The first tremor, registering at a magnitude of 4.6, struck the region at 11:24 am with its epicenter located 4 kilometers northeast of Yuksom in Gyalshing district.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that this initial quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface. Just under an hour later, at 12:17 pm, the region was rattled again by a second quake measuring 3.5 in magnitude. This subsequent shock's epicenter was identified to be 11 kilometers northwest of Gangtok, also with a 10-kilometer depth.

Despite the double jolt, officials have assured the public that there have been no reports of casualties or structural damage following the seismic activity. Authorities remain vigilant, monitoring the situation closely as residents continue with their daily routines amid the aftershock cautions.

