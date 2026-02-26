Left Menu

Bihar Land Records Scandal: Deputy CM Promises Action

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reported the disappearance of crucial land documents, which allegedly involved land mafias and officials altering original landowner names. An investigation has been launched to identify those responsible and rectify the situation to prevent further encroachment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:44 IST
Bihar Land Records Scandal: Deputy CM Promises Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is gripped by a scandal as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha revealed that crucial land documents have gone missing from the revenue and land reforms department. Sinha informed the state assembly that at least five per cent of essential records were removed, which appears to be the work of individuals with vested interests.

He highlighted the deliberate alteration of original landowners' names in certain cases, raising concerns about the involvement of land mafia and officials. A comprehensive investigation is underway to pinpoint those accountable, with Sinha promising strict action against the culprits.

During the question hour, JD(U) MLA Rahul Kumar Singh claimed that 60 per cent of landowner names were changed unlawfully in his constituency. This issue found resonance with other MLAs, prompting assurances of corrective measures from the deputy CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Insights into Mizoram's Ambitious 2026-2027 Budget Unveiling

Insights into Mizoram's Ambitious 2026-2027 Budget Unveiling

 India
2
Gold Prices Rise Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty and Iran Tensions

Gold Prices Rise Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty and Iran Tensions

 Global
3
Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

 Global
4
Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026