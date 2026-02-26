Bihar Land Records Scandal: Deputy CM Promises Action
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reported the disappearance of crucial land documents, which allegedly involved land mafias and officials altering original landowner names. An investigation has been launched to identify those responsible and rectify the situation to prevent further encroachment issues.
- Country:
- India
Bihar is gripped by a scandal as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha revealed that crucial land documents have gone missing from the revenue and land reforms department. Sinha informed the state assembly that at least five per cent of essential records were removed, which appears to be the work of individuals with vested interests.
He highlighted the deliberate alteration of original landowners' names in certain cases, raising concerns about the involvement of land mafia and officials. A comprehensive investigation is underway to pinpoint those accountable, with Sinha promising strict action against the culprits.
During the question hour, JD(U) MLA Rahul Kumar Singh claimed that 60 per cent of landowner names were changed unlawfully in his constituency. This issue found resonance with other MLAs, prompting assurances of corrective measures from the deputy CM.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Probe into Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar being conducted in professional manner: Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department.
Vandalism Sparks Investigation at Maharashtra's Maheshwar Temple
BBC's BAFTA Blunder: Fast-Tracked Investigation into Racial Slur Incident
BBC Under Scrutiny: Racial Slur Incident at BAFTA Sparks Investigation
Haryana's Rs 590-Crore Bank Fraud: Arrests and Investigations Unfold