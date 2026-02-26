Bihar Land Records Scandal: Deputy CM Promises Action

Bihar is gripped by a scandal as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha revealed that crucial land documents have gone missing from the revenue and land reforms department. Sinha informed the state assembly that at least five per cent of essential records were removed, which appears to be the work of individuals with vested interests.

He highlighted the deliberate alteration of original landowners' names in certain cases, raising concerns about the involvement of land mafia and officials. A comprehensive investigation is underway to pinpoint those accountable, with Sinha promising strict action against the culprits.

During the question hour, JD(U) MLA Rahul Kumar Singh claimed that 60 per cent of landowner names were changed unlawfully in his constituency. This issue found resonance with other MLAs, prompting assurances of corrective measures from the deputy CM.

