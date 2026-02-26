Gangtok Embraces Drone Technology to Revamp Traffic Management

The Gangtok Traffic Police have taken a significant stride in modernizing the city's traffic management by integrating two advanced drones. This technological leap aims to bolster public safety measures within the capital of the Himalayan state.

The initiative involves using these state-of-the-art drones for real-time traffic monitoring, especially in congested areas and residential colonies notorious for hindering vehicular flow. The drones will also play a crucial role in identifying traffic bottlenecks that obstruct emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, according to an official statement.

During major public gatherings, festivals, or large-scale events, the drones will facilitate improved crowd management, ensuring quick coordination and response by traffic personnel. Sponsored by the State Bank of India, Gangtok Branch, the drones promise to enhance the city's traffic management system through data-driven approaches and timely interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)