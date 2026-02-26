Tragic Pond Drowning Claims Lives During Holi Festivities

In a tragic incident, two teenagers drowned in a pond located near the Aasheshwar Mahadev Temple following Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana.

Saksham, 15, and Ravi, 17, ventured into the pond to bathe but tragically moved into deeper waters. Their friend, Kartik, witnessed their struggle and quickly informed their families.

The police, along with locals, conducted an extensive search operation, resulting in the recovery of Saksham's body. Efforts to locate Ravi continue as authorities resume their search.