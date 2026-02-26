Tragic Pond Drowning Claims Lives During Holi Festivities
Two teenagers, Saksham and Ravi, drowned in a pond near Aasheshwar Mahadev Temple during Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana. After they moved into deeper waters, their friend Kartik alerted their families. Saksham's body was recovered, while Ravi remains missing as search efforts continue.
In a tragic incident, two teenagers drowned in a pond located near the Aasheshwar Mahadev Temple following Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana.
Saksham, 15, and Ravi, 17, ventured into the pond to bathe but tragically moved into deeper waters. Their friend, Kartik, witnessed their struggle and quickly informed their families.
The police, along with locals, conducted an extensive search operation, resulting in the recovery of Saksham's body. Efforts to locate Ravi continue as authorities resume their search.
