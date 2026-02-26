Naidu's Vision: Revamping Andhra's Water Future

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled his government's ambitious agenda aimed at significantly enhancing the state's water security through the intra-linking of rivers. Speaking in the Assembly, Naidu shared that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making future national water interlinking endeavors easier.

Naidu specifically pointed out plans to connect rivers from Vamshadara to Penna, addressing water challenges in the region. He also reassured the legislative house of the state's dedication to this goal, planning to honor Telugu heritage with rituals upon its completion. Underlining the focus on irrigation, he stated Rs 68,000 crore had been invested during the previous TDP government, with an additional Rs 20,000 crore during the NDA tenure.

Promising timely progress, Naidu announced the first phase of the Veligonda Project would deliver water by July, while other initiatives like the Polavaram Project are scheduled for completion by 2027. With nearly 800 TMC of available water, he emphasized Andhra's readiness against erratic rainfall, while advocating cooperative resource sharing with Telangana, especially concerning the Nallamala Sagar project.

