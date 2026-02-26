Left Menu

Naidu's Vision: Revamping Andhra's Water Future

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu reveals plans for intra-linking state rivers, promising a water-secure future. Highlighting efforts from NDA governments, he pledges to complete critical irrigation projects, including Polavaram, and ensures interlinked development benefiting both Telugu states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:38 IST
Naidu's Vision: Revamping Andhra's Water Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled his government's ambitious agenda aimed at significantly enhancing the state's water security through the intra-linking of rivers. Speaking in the Assembly, Naidu shared that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making future national water interlinking endeavors easier.

Naidu specifically pointed out plans to connect rivers from Vamshadara to Penna, addressing water challenges in the region. He also reassured the legislative house of the state's dedication to this goal, planning to honor Telugu heritage with rituals upon its completion. Underlining the focus on irrigation, he stated Rs 68,000 crore had been invested during the previous TDP government, with an additional Rs 20,000 crore during the NDA tenure.

Promising timely progress, Naidu announced the first phase of the Veligonda Project would deliver water by July, while other initiatives like the Polavaram Project are scheduled for completion by 2027. With nearly 800 TMC of available water, he emphasized Andhra's readiness against erratic rainfall, while advocating cooperative resource sharing with Telangana, especially concerning the Nallamala Sagar project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh's Golf Ambitions: A Leap Towards Global Sporting Stage

Chhattisgarh's Golf Ambitions: A Leap Towards Global Sporting Stage

 India
2
CBI Slaps New Case on Anil Ambani: Bank Fraud Allegations Emerge

CBI Slaps New Case on Anil Ambani: Bank Fraud Allegations Emerge

 India
3
Revolutionizing Knee Surgery with FT-3D: Dr. Gill's Precision Paradigm

Revolutionizing Knee Surgery with FT-3D: Dr. Gill's Precision Paradigm

 United States
4
India-Israel Synergy: Modi and Netanyahu Boost IMEC and I2U2 Initiatives

India-Israel Synergy: Modi and Netanyahu Boost IMEC and I2U2 Initiatives

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026