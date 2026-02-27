Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life in Aralam

A deadly encounter between a man and a wild elephant resulted in tragedy in Aralam, located in the northern district of the state, early Friday morning.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Aneesh AS of Block 10 Aralam Farm, was attacked around 4 a.m. while stepping out to use an outdoor toilet near his house. According to police reports, the wild elephant was standing near the residence when it launched its attack, inflicting severe injuries on Aneesh.

Efforts to save him were futile as he was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. The Aralam police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Officials noted that human-wildlife conflicts are rampant in the area, with similar fatal incidents reported previously. The body will be released to his relatives post-mortem.