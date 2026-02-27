OPS Joins DMK: A Political Shift
Former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has joined the DMK, marking a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu. Once a close ally of J Jayalalithaa, OPS, along with his son and supporters, has turned to DMK after unsuccessful attempts to rejoin AIADMK. He criticizes AIADMK's leadership while praising DMK's governance.
Updated: 27-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:11 IST
In a surprising political move, O Panneerselvam, former AIADMK Chief Minister, has crossed over to the ruling DMK under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Known as OPS, he joined the DMK along with his son and supporters, after being expelled from AIADMK in 2022. OPS, once a close ally of J Jayalalithaa, had previously attempted to rejoin AIADMK for over three years.
Expressing contentment with the move, Panneerselvam criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership and endorsed Chief Minister Stalin's administration for its people-focused governance.
