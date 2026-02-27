OPS Joins DMK: A Political Shift

In a surprising political move, O Panneerselvam, former AIADMK Chief Minister, has crossed over to the ruling DMK under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Known as OPS, he joined the DMK along with his son and supporters, after being expelled from AIADMK in 2022. OPS, once a close ally of J Jayalalithaa, had previously attempted to rejoin AIADMK for over three years.

Expressing contentment with the move, Panneerselvam criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership and endorsed Chief Minister Stalin's administration for its people-focused governance.