Tremors Shake Kolkata: An Earthquake's Impact on the City

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolted parts of Bangladesh on Friday, with tremors reaching Kolkata and neighboring districts in West Bengal. Recorded at a depth of 10 km, the epicenter was near Nayabazar, Bangladesh. No immediate damage or casualties were reported, though panic ensued briefly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:16 IST
Residents in Kolkata experienced a sudden jolt on Friday afternoon when an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 originated from neighboring Bangladesh. The tremors, felt at 1.22 pm, sent waves of panic across the city as people fled to open spaces in fear.

The earthquake's epicenter was identified near Nayabazar, Bangladesh, approximately 100 km from Kolkata, according to officials. Situated at a depth of 10 km, the seismic activity lasted around 10 seconds, causing temporary disruption but no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Government offices, including the state secretariat, Nabanna, were evacuated amid fears of aftershocks, joining similar scenes across residential and business districts, notably the IT hub in Salt Lake. The city remains on alert, although subsequent tremors have not been detected, officials confirmed.

