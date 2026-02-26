Left Menu

Nagaland Boosts Weather Forecasting with IMD Partnership

The Nagaland Department of Higher Education has signed an MoU with the India Meteorological Department to enhance weather forecasting in the state. The collaboration aims to improve policy planning and disaster preparedness, focusing on agrometeorological services, urban meteorology, and knowledge exchange across educational institutions.

Nagaland's Department of Higher Education (DHE) has entered into a strategic partnership with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to advance weather forecasting and atmospheric research in the region. The agreement marks a significant step in bolstering the state's capabilities in managing weather-related risks.

Central to this collaboration is the installation of an X-Band Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radar at Dimapur Government College under the Center's Mission Mausam initiative. This advanced equipment aims to significantly enhance agrometeorological services, aiding in more effective policy planning and disaster readiness.

The partnership will explore various research areas and facilitate knowledge exchange for faculty and students. The agreement is set to last 20 years, with provisions for amendments, promising long-term benefits for Nagaland's meteorological and educational advancements.

