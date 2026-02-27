Global Journey of Tagged Amur Falcons

In an impressive display of rapid travel, three Amur falcons tagged in Manipur have made headlines as they winter in Africa. The falcons, named Ahu, Alang, and Apapang, were released from the Chiuluan roosting site last November.

The collaborative effort by the Manipur Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India has yielded fascinating results, with the birds reaching African shores in just nine to ten days, setting a new record. Dr. R Suresh Kumar from the Wildlife Institute of India confirmed their healthy status.

Ahu is currently in Somalia, while Apapang and Alang have made Zimbabwe and Botswana their temporary homes. The latest tracking data provide an optimistic outlook on their well-being, with the falcons continuing their local migration activities across the continent.

