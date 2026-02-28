Left Menu

PETA Urges Robotic Dog Donation for Circus Rehabilitation

PETA India has requested Galgotias University to donate its robotic dog, Orion, to replace real dogs in circuses and support animal rehabilitation. This comes amid controversy over the university's display of the robot at an AI summit. The donation could help spotlight technology's role in animal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:01 IST
PETA Urges Robotic Dog Donation for Circus Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PETA India has called on Galgotias University to donate their robotic dog, 'Orion,' to aid the replacement of live dogs in circuses, facilitating their rehabilitation.

Controversy erupted after the university displayed the robot at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, attempting to present it as their creation, leading to their removal from the event.

PETA argues the donation would highlight commitment to animal welfare and demonstrate how technology can alleviate animal suffering in circuses, as more entities shift towards tech-driven solutions over live performances. The organization has also taken legal action seeking a ban on animals in circuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to May: IMD.

Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to M...

 India
2
Transforming Lives: Delhi's Nutrition Initiative for Healthier Futures

Transforming Lives: Delhi's Nutrition Initiative for Healthier Futures

 India
3
Stellar Sensation: WOH G64’s Cosmic Color Symphony

Stellar Sensation: WOH G64’s Cosmic Color Symphony

 Global
4
Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six critically injured, says Home Minister Anitha.

Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six criti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026