PETA Urges Robotic Dog Donation for Circus Rehabilitation
PETA India has requested Galgotias University to donate its robotic dog, Orion, to replace real dogs in circuses and support animal rehabilitation. This comes amid controversy over the university's display of the robot at an AI summit. The donation could help spotlight technology's role in animal welfare.
- Country:
- India
PETA India has called on Galgotias University to donate their robotic dog, 'Orion,' to aid the replacement of live dogs in circuses, facilitating their rehabilitation.
Controversy erupted after the university displayed the robot at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, attempting to present it as their creation, leading to their removal from the event.
PETA argues the donation would highlight commitment to animal welfare and demonstrate how technology can alleviate animal suffering in circuses, as more entities shift towards tech-driven solutions over live performances. The organization has also taken legal action seeking a ban on animals in circuses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gujarat's Sanand ahead of inauguration of Micron Technology's semiconductor plant.
Kühl Hawaii: Revolutionizing Comfort with Innovative Fan Technology
Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Halt Use of Anthropic's Technology
Anthropic says it will challenge Pentagon in court over 'supply chain risk' label on its AI technology, reports AP.
Love as Technology: The Vision of Shekhar Natarajan