PETA Urges Robotic Dog Donation for Circus Rehabilitation

PETA India has called on Galgotias University to donate their robotic dog, 'Orion,' to aid the replacement of live dogs in circuses, facilitating their rehabilitation.

Controversy erupted after the university displayed the robot at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, attempting to present it as their creation, leading to their removal from the event.

PETA argues the donation would highlight commitment to animal welfare and demonstrate how technology can alleviate animal suffering in circuses, as more entities shift towards tech-driven solutions over live performances. The organization has also taken legal action seeking a ban on animals in circuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)