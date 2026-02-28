Left Menu

The Vastion: Redefining Luxury Living in Pune's Exclusive Enclave

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has launched 'The Vastion,' a collection of 25 luxury villas and villaments in Pune. Situated in a mango orchard, the project emphasizes privacy and nature-led living. Residences range from 3,463 to 5,628 square feet, offering modern amenities and strategic connectivity to Pune's key areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:12 IST
In a noteworthy addition to Pune's luxury housing market, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has unveiled 'The Vastion,' a limited-edition enclave featuring 25 high-end villas and villaments. This development stands out for its unique setting within a mature mango orchard and its emphasis on biophilic design, integrating natural elements seamlessly into the living experience.

The exclusive enclave, strategically located at Hadapsar Annexe, offers the discerning homebuyer a rare fusion of space, privacy, and accessibility. Each residence is designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, featuring generous living spaces that merge indoor and outdoor areas. With prices starting at INR 4.70 crore, The Vastion targets affluent buyers looking for premium living standards.

The project's strategic position ensures excellent connectivity to Pune's major commercial hubs and lifestyle centers, further enhanced by planned infrastructure projects like the flyover and metro corridor. As Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate continues to expand its footprint in Pune, The Vastion exemplifies its commitment to quality and innovation in luxury real estate.

