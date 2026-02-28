Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Farmer’s Life in Udaipur

A farmer in Rajasthan's Udaipur district was killed by a suspected leopard attack near Sajjangarh Sanctuary. The body of 42-year-old Babulal Gameti was discovered mutilated in a field. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the forest department has been alerted to the danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:24 IST
Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Farmer’s Life in Udaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, as a 42-year-old farmer, Babulal Gameti, was fatally attacked by a suspected leopard near Sajjangarh Sanctuary. Authorities discovered his body on Saturday morning after a villager noticed blood stains and followed the trail.

Gameti was irrigating his wheat crop and sleeping near a well when the attack happened, detailed Badgaon SHO Kitab Devi. The gruesome discovery of his mutilated body has raised alarms and initiated a joint probe by the police and forest department.

With further investigation in progress, officials have sent Gameti's body for a post-mortem while measures are being taken to manage the threat in the area, underscoring the urgent wildlife challenges faced by communities near sanctuaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Flight Suspensions in the Middle East Amid Heightened Tensions

Flight Suspensions in the Middle East Amid Heightened Tensions

 India
2
India Braces for Scorching March with Above-Average Temperatures

India Braces for Scorching March with Above-Average Temperatures

 India
3
Iron Rod Mishap: Young Man Injured on Mumbai Street

Iron Rod Mishap: Young Man Injured on Mumbai Street

 India
4
Mastermind and Associate Foiled in Armed Robbery and Murder Case in Haryana

Mastermind and Associate Foiled in Armed Robbery and Murder Case in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026