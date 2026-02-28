Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Farmer’s Life in Udaipur

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, as a 42-year-old farmer, Babulal Gameti, was fatally attacked by a suspected leopard near Sajjangarh Sanctuary. Authorities discovered his body on Saturday morning after a villager noticed blood stains and followed the trail.

Gameti was irrigating his wheat crop and sleeping near a well when the attack happened, detailed Badgaon SHO Kitab Devi. The gruesome discovery of his mutilated body has raised alarms and initiated a joint probe by the police and forest department.

With further investigation in progress, officials have sent Gameti's body for a post-mortem while measures are being taken to manage the threat in the area, underscoring the urgent wildlife challenges faced by communities near sanctuaries.

