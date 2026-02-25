Delhi's Municipal Corporation Unveils Innovations at Municipalika 2026
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is presenting its pioneering efforts in solid waste management and sanitation at the Municipalika 2026 conference in Bharat Mandapam. Union Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated the event. MCD's initiatives include waste management reforms, infrastructure improvements, and technology integrations for improved urban services.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is prominently displaying its groundbreaking initiatives in solid waste management and sanitation at the three-day Municipalika 2026 event, being held at Bharat Mandapam.
On Wednesday, the international exhibition and conference was inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, who took the opportunity to visit the MCD's dedicated pavilion. His visit involved an insightful review of MCD's work focusing on scientific waste management, legacy dumpsite remediation, and how technology is being harnessed to improve sanitation infrastructure and overall civic services.
Officials have highlighted that MCD's exhibition stand showcases a range of reforms, including digitizing municipal services and new urban infrastructure initiatives. These efforts are tailored towards increasing transparency, efficiency, and citizen engagement. A technical session was conducted by an MCD representative, addressing urban planning, the circular economy, and streamlined business processes.
ALSO READ
Guidebook by CEPT University’s CWAS on Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation Services Launched at Mumbai Climate Week
Unlocking Kenya’s Sanitation Future Through Strategic Utility Partnerships
Transformative Urban Sanitation: Chennai's Quiet Revolution
LIXIL's Sanitation Success: 103 Million Lives Improved
How Strategic Partnerships Are Reshaping Urban Sanitation Systems Across Kenya