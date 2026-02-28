Left Menu

Massive Boost for Chhattisgarh Farmers with Over Rs 10,324 Crore Input Assistance

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has transferred Rs 10,324 crore to 25.28 lakh farmers under the Krishak Unnati Yojana. This financial boost, signifying the difference over MSP, aims to promote agricultural prosperity. Additional efforts include expanding irrigation, providing loans at zero interest, and fostering innovation in farming practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:03 IST
Vishnu Deo Sai
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Chhattisgarh's agricultural sector, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai disbursed over Rs 10,324 crore as input assistance to 25.28 lakh farmers, underlining a commitment to uplift the state's agrarian community. The funds, transferred under the Krishak Unnati Yojana, reflect the difference over the Minimum Support Price set by the Centre.

This financial assistance ensures farmers receive Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy, combining the MSP with state support. The initiative seeks to drive agricultural prosperity, with efforts including providing interest-free loans, and prompt payments. Plans also focus on upgrading irrigation facilities, demonstrating the state's dedication to sustaining farmer welfare.

At a major event in Rahangi village, development initiatives were announced, aligning with PM Modi's vision. Efforts to enhance agricultural practices include introducing the Kisan Credit Card scheme and improving cooperative institutions. Sai also highlighted the impending eradication of Naxalism in Bastar and partnerships to boost dairy farming, showcasing a holistic approach to rural empowerment.

