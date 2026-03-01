4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Doda District

In the early hours of Sunday, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The tremor, which struck at 01:25 am, fortunately resulted in no damage across the region.

According to the Meteorological Department, the earthquake's epicentre was identified five kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, precisely positioned at 33.08 degrees north latitude and 76.17 degrees east longitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)