4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Doda District
An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Sunday. No damage was reported. The tremor occurred at 01:25 am, with its epicentre located five kilometers below ground at a latitude of 33.08°N and longitude of 76.17°E, officials confirmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 07:49 IST
In the early hours of Sunday, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.
The tremor, which struck at 01:25 am, fortunately resulted in no damage across the region.
According to the Meteorological Department, the earthquake's epicentre was identified five kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, precisely positioned at 33.08 degrees north latitude and 76.17 degrees east longitude.
