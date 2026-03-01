Left Menu

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Doda District

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Sunday. No damage was reported. The tremor occurred at 01:25 am, with its epicentre located five kilometers below ground at a latitude of 33.08°N and longitude of 76.17°E, officials confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 07:49 IST
4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Doda District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Sunday, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The tremor, which struck at 01:25 am, fortunately resulted in no damage across the region.

According to the Meteorological Department, the earthquake's epicentre was identified five kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, precisely positioned at 33.08 degrees north latitude and 76.17 degrees east longitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instability

Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instabilit...

 Global
2
U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play

U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play

 United Arab Emirates
3
Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike

Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike

 United Arab Emirates
4
Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Death Leaves Global Tensions High

Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Death Leaves Global Tensions Hi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026