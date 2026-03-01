China Calls for Ceasefire Amidst U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a call for an immediate ceasefire following a series of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. These military actions have raised concerns about the potential for escalation, and China is urging all involved parties to return to dialogue and negotiation.

Following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, during the strikes, China's embassy in Israel advised its citizens to evacuate to safer areas or leave the country via Egypt. Additionally, Chinese nationals in Iran have been advised to depart immediately, with routes suggested to neighboring countries.

The strikes, targeting Iran's military infrastructure, have been condemned by China's state-run Xinhua news agency as 'brazen aggression.' The agency criticized the actions as a breach of international norms, highlighting Washington's military coercion as a violation of the United Nations Charter.

