Left Menu

China Calls for Ceasefire Amidst U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

China's foreign ministry urges an immediate ceasefire following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader. The ministry emphasizes respecting Iran's sovereignty and advises its citizens to evacuate the region. The attack was condemned by Xinhua as a violation of international norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:57 IST
China Calls for Ceasefire Amidst U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a call for an immediate ceasefire following a series of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. These military actions have raised concerns about the potential for escalation, and China is urging all involved parties to return to dialogue and negotiation.

Following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, during the strikes, China's embassy in Israel advised its citizens to evacuate to safer areas or leave the country via Egypt. Additionally, Chinese nationals in Iran have been advised to depart immediately, with routes suggested to neighboring countries.

The strikes, targeting Iran's military infrastructure, have been condemned by China's state-run Xinhua news agency as 'brazen aggression.' The agency criticized the actions as a breach of international norms, highlighting Washington's military coercion as a violation of the United Nations Charter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

 Global
2
NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

 Global
3
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

 India
4
Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026