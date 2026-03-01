Michael B. Jordan Shines at 57th NAACP Image Awards

Michael B. Jordan emerged as the entertainer of the year at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, recognized for his dual portrayal in the film 'Sinners'. Hosted by Deon Cole, the ceremony was a vibrant celebration of Black talent in Hollywood.

Jordan expressed gratitude towards his father and dedicated his best actor award to Chadwick Boseman, symbolizing a memorable night for the motion picture 'Sinners', directed by Ryan Coogler. It marked a significant triumph, reinforcing the film's impact in the industry with its record-breaking Oscar nominations.

The event highlighted significant cultural moments, including Salt-N-Pepa's Hall of Fame induction, and featured poignant speeches on resilience and unity, particularly in response to a recent incident at the BAFTA awards. The night emphasized solidarity and the enduring strength of Black artists.

