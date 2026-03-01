Left Menu

Michael B. Jordan Shines at 57th NAACP Image Awards

Michael B. Jordan won entertainer of the year at the 57th NAACP Image Awards for 'Sinners'. The event celebrated Black entertainment, with speeches on Black history and unity. Salt-N-Pepa were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Highlights included positive moments turned from adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:05 IST
Michael B. Jordan Shines at 57th NAACP Image Awards
Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan emerged as the entertainer of the year at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, recognized for his dual portrayal in the film 'Sinners'. Hosted by Deon Cole, the ceremony was a vibrant celebration of Black talent in Hollywood.

Jordan expressed gratitude towards his father and dedicated his best actor award to Chadwick Boseman, symbolizing a memorable night for the motion picture 'Sinners', directed by Ryan Coogler. It marked a significant triumph, reinforcing the film's impact in the industry with its record-breaking Oscar nominations.

The event highlighted significant cultural moments, including Salt-N-Pepa's Hall of Fame induction, and featured poignant speeches on resilience and unity, particularly in response to a recent incident at the BAFTA awards. The night emphasized solidarity and the enduring strength of Black artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

 Global
2
NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

 Global
3
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

 India
4
Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026